A new set of grants will help fund recovery for salmon and orca recovery across the state.
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board approved $18 million in grants last week for salmon restoration projects around the state. They are along rivers in Kittitas and Okanogan Counties, to conserve habitat next to a refuge in Pacific County and to take out salmon migration barriers in Walla Walla.
Another $9.4 million is coming from the Recreation and Conservation Office to help specifically with Chinook salmon, which are the main food source of the endangered Southern Resident orcas of Puget Sound.
“These grants are for large and important projects that will help us take big steps forward in bringing salmon and orcas back from the brink of extinction,” Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office, which supports the Salmon Recovery Funding Board, said in a press release. “We’re grateful that the state Legislature and Congress continue to recognize the importance salmon and orca play in our lives, jobs and recreational pursuits in Washington and have invested in these key projects.”
Two of the orca grants, one for $250,000 and one for $180,000, went to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The first will help with restoration of the Similk Estuary. The tribe is working with the Skagit River Systems Cooperative on a project to raise a road and build a bridge. The project will help them restore a pocket estuary to help with salmon habitat.
According to the grant document, it will "excavate a tidal channel through a beach berm and road to create a 17-acre pocket estuary in the drained wetland at Similk beach, build branching tidal channels in the pocket estuary to mimic natural conditions, raise Satterlee Road, and build a bridge over the new tidal channel."
It focuses on Satterlee Road, which according to the document sits below the high-tide elevation line and so lies in danger of sea-level rise. The project helps elevate that road out of the danger zone.
This project received an additional $545,000 from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board.
The other grant, will go to another project to design and restore 4.4 acres of tidal marsh habitat along the edge of the Swinomish Channel. The tribal community is also working with the Skagit River Systems Cooperative on this project.
This particular site is a migratory corridor for salmon that helps move them from the Skagit River to the eelgrass meadows in Padilla Bay.
The marshes have shrank over the years, but the grant will help it recover.
According to the grant documents, the tribe will "remove the dredge materials down to the natural marsh surface, which will allow the tide to enter the area and native marsh plants to grow."
