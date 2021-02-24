Skagit County commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to send back an expansion permit for the gravel mine located off of Rosario Road on Fidalgo Island for more investigation.
Commissioner Peter Browning said while the gravel mine has existed for a long time, potential risks from the proposed expansion to nearby homes must be assessed further by the hearing examiner.
Marlene Finley, president of the local environmentalist group Evergreen Islands, said she is “relieved that the county commissioners gave their attention to this concern.”
The group had appealed the special-use permit that county Hearing Examiner Wick Dufford approved for expansion in December.
Finley said she hopes the examiner will do a thorough assessment of risk and wants better long-term planning in the area. Finley said the mineral resource overlay designation next to a residential area is a conflict in land use.
Lake Erie Pit LLC wants to expand from almost 18 acres to 53.5 acres.
The permit would allow the company to mine up to 60,000 tons a year for the next 60 years. It would remove 36 acres of forest and increase the company’s traffic to 26 daily truck trips, Monday through Saturday, though it could be higher with demand.
Dan McShane, a geologist with the environmental consulting firm Stratum Group, presented research during the hearing process on behalf of Evergreen Islands.
“The gravel mine expansion could exacerbate instability of the bluff,” McShane told the American. He said the mine expansion would excavate a concrete-like glacial till layer in the ground that could allow more water to seep in and increase groundwater flow.
County officials and a representative of the mine had previously stated that hydrologists who examined the site during the process found no potential hazards to the bluff with the expansion.
Skagit County Planning and Development Services Assistant Director Michael Cerbone said “the information in the records suggest that groundwater flow is to the north-northeast toward Lake Erie.”
Wooding said during a previous hearing that water seeping along the bank is not coming from his gravel pit.
“We were relieved that all three of the commissioners were all concerned about the impacts the expansion would have on slope stability,” Linda Dobbs, a nearby resident and Sunset Lane Association board member, said after the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
The association, which is a group of homeowners who live across from the mine, have found themselves working together on this issue.
Dobbs didn’t know about Evergreen Islands until hearing them at a meeting in August.
“We’re delighted to connect with them and coordinate our efforts,” she said.
The matter is personal to Dobbs.
“If the bluff that fronts Rosario Road gives way, it would probably come through my door and my windows,” she said.
The group’s concern about increased traffic is no longer on the table. The hearing examiner will only reassess risks to slope stability.
“There can’t be any guesses about where the ground water might flow,” Dobbs said. “I don’t believe the county and (Wooding) really know.”
An employee of Bill Wooding on his company phone Tuesday said Wooding declined to comment.
