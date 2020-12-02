Lake Erie Pit LLC’s permit application to expand its gravel quarry near Rosario Road and Marine Drive from 17.78 acres to 53.5 acres was approved Monday by the county hearing examiner.
The company plans to remove 60,000 tons of gravel per year for 60 years. Peak mining operations could see 26 truck trips per day — 13 empty and 13 full, an increase from nine empty and nine full.
Thirty-four Fidalgo Island residents testified at an Oct. 14 public hearing, most of them opposed. But Skagit County Hearing Examiner Wick Dufford on Monday approved said testimony didn’t outweigh existing local land-use laws.
“The question of the appropriate use of the site has been legislatively resolved by the approval of an enlarged Mineral Resources Overlay which encompasses the area of the applicant’s mining proposal,” Dufford’s decision states.
That overlay is meant to allow continued operation of existing natural resource industries and ensure the use of adjacent lands does not interfere with the extraction of minerals. The site is zoned Rural Resource‐Natural Resource Land.
In an effort to address some of the public concerns, Dufford’s approval includes several conditions that mine owner Bill Wooding must meet, including:
• The quarry can operate only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Rock crushing is limited to a month in spring and a month in fall.
• A 100-foot setback must be established to protect neighboring properties from slides.
• Once parcel near homes is restricted from mining.
• The permit will be void if the quarry is dormant for a year.
The expanded operation must begin within two years and be reviewed every five years, starting in 2025, to ensure compliance.
In earlier testimony, some neighbors called Wooding a good neighbor and the quarry a provider of good jobs. But others expressed concern about additional truck traffic, dust and noise; interruption of groundwater flow and disruption of slope stability.
“Another concern is safety,” neighbor Brinkley Meyers wrote earlier. “There have already been several landslides on the hill, and rocks continue to tumble constantly on the (western side) of the hill.”
The quarry expansion area is 850 feet from the nearest shoreline and 200 feet from the nearest home, according to the county’s environmental impact study. Existing forestation and construction of earthen berms would be adequate to protect neighbors from noise, the study stated. A hydrogeologist hired by Wooding determined the mining would not harm local groundwater or surface water.
Some residents doubted that assessment. Paul and Janice Flinn testified earlier that they fear the mine expansion could affect water quality in small nearby lakes, on which local wildlife depend. And Abby Jacobs testified that she feared the expansion would result in land instability, destruction of forest and wildlife habitat, cause water pollution, and would negatively affect neighbors’ quality of life because of traffic and dust.
Doug Gresham, a wetland specialist with the state Department of Ecology, wrote in February 2016 that the quarry and the roads used by gravel trucks are uphill from Lake Erie and a large wetland and “there is the potential for turbid storm water to runoff into them.” Ecology is requiring delineation of all wetland boundaries and a mitigation plan for “unavoidable” impacts to wetlands and buffers.
