Throughout the year, a group of students at Anacortes Middle School tend to the garden outside their school. They plant the seeds inside and then move them outside, as well as tending worm bins and learning about how food grows.
Members of Transition Fidalgo volunteer with the students each Wednesday, helping them prepare plants, create soil blocks, weed and everything else that comes along with growing food.
Unfortunately, by the time school lets out in June, many of them don’t get to see the work they’ve done, said Transition Fidalgo volunteer Warren Carr.
So, the club gathered together some resources from other local organizations and bought, built and installed a new 10-foot by 20-foot greenhouse in the garden area.
Now, seeds can be planted in three steps. The kids start them inside, then move them to the greenhouse and then into the garden. That way, they get to see those plants really flourish while they are still around to enjoy them, Carr said.
Parents, community members and representatives from groups that made the greenhouse and garden available are invited to an open house at the garden at 3-4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Carr said. It’s an informal open house and visitors will be able to see the garden area, plus a demonstration of garden activities. The group is also giving away some plant starts, Carr said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can also come check out the garden. Volunteers help particularly in the summer months when there is no school, he said.
While Transition Fidalgo paid for much of the greenhouse, funding also came from the Anacortes Schools Foundation. The Anacortes Rotary Club provided a grant to rejuvenate the old garden area across campus, which still has several fruit trees, and the maintenance crew from Anacortes School District helped pour the concrete pad for the shed to sit on.
Other area businesses offered free supplies to help with the project, plus workspace to assemble the greenhouse.
Everything came together beautifully and will make a great contribution to the garden, Carr said.
Transition Fidalgo is focused on educating kids about gardening. Growing food like this can lead to not only healthier people but also a healthier planet, he said.
