Members of the Anacortes Marine Trades called into question last week the leadership of Port of Anacortes Director Dan Worra.
The group delivered to the port commission a letter of no confidence regarding Worra at the commission's meeting Thursday, Nov. 3.
The letter accuses Worra of providing filtered or misleading information to the commissioners and creating an uncooperative environment.
“We have growing concerns for the Executive Director’s ability to manage and lead the Port fairly and effectively,” the letter states.
Worra said Monday he disagrees with the group's claims, but is looking at the letter as an opportunity to listen to its concerns and see if there are ways the Port of Anacortes can improve.
"I am not looking at this as a personal attack on me," he said. "I see it as a call to listen to the issues and to see how I can be a better port leader."
Staff is looking into the claims in the letter and seeing what improvements can be made, just like it would do for concerns raised by any constituents, Worra said.
"I always try to listen to both sides of everything and I want to hear what they have to say," he said.
Bonnie Bowers, the president of the commission, said Monday the commission does not intend to take action against Worra in response to the letter.
He has a "difficult job and has to deliver difficult messages sometimes," she said. "Sometimes that leads to disagreements and bad feelings."
Some of the claims in the letter are factually inaccurate or don't take into consideration the regulations that are placed on the port as the operator of a public marina, Bowers said.
One of the claims in the letter is that the group believes Worra has been providing the commission only with his version of facts and only information that could further his own stance.
"The commission appears to be receiving only one side of the story, or at best, a version slanted to the agenda of the director," the letter states.
Port Commissioner Jon Petrich said Friday that when it comes to information possibly being filtered, members of Anacortes Marine Trades could voice their concerns directly to the commissioners instead of only to Worra.
One complaint noted in the letter was that when the Port was looking to increase marina rates at Cap Sante Marina in 2021, it did not include state leasehold excise tax in figures given to the commissioners, while the tax was included in figures given for other marinas in the area.
This, said Anacortes Marine Trades, was an attempt to justify a rate increase.
“This was an obvious manipulation of facts to further his agenda to raise rates,” the letter states.
Worra said in an interview with Skagit Publishing last week he presented the findings given by his staff regarding other rates and that they always try to compare apples to apples.
He said he believes that if there was a discrepancy, it would not have made a difference because a large part of the rate discussion was about supply and demand.
The slip rates were tiered depending on the size of the slip. The letter called the practice discriminatory, but Worra said it is due to supply and demand as the longer slips have longer waitlists.
Anacortes Marine Trades Chairman Larry Graf said the group has spent countless hours over the past year trying to work with Worra to find a compromise. Many issues revolve around the inability to transfer slips after selling a business.
“We have worked diligently with the Port to resolve these issues, though we have no solutions to any of our requests over the course of multiple meetings throughout the past year,” Graf said.
Worra said the policy of slip transfers is non-negotiable. Following policies does not mean he is refusing to cooperate, he said.
"We will do what we can to best satisfy everyone, but there are some things that are non-negotiable," he said.
There are regulations in place about the transfer of boat slips, Bowers said. Some believe the slips should be included in the sale of a business that uses that slip.
By having that slip instead go to the top person on the waitlist makes things more "fair and equitable and transparent" for everyone involved, she said.
She said conversations are open with yacht brokers and the port staff.
For example, the trades group proposed a high waitlist fee, which Worra said would cause a detrimental barrier to business. Instead, the port staff is looking at a smaller waitlist fee for those who want to be on the list for the chance to rent slips at the marina.
Staff is also working on publishing and providing a standardized operating procedure, so staff can be as transparent as possible, Worra said.
The letter had 67 signatures from 30 businesses that deal with the Port of Anacortes.
Graf said this unprecedented step is the last the group will take before it considers litigation against the Port.
"We're moving forward and staying positive," Bowers said. "We want to be the best local, public marina in the state of Washington."
Worra said the marine trades are very much valued here and are important marina tenants, The port wants to make it so those trades can be successful, he said.
