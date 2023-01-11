What started as a conversation between neighbors about downtown Anacortes has continued to grow over the past year.

The Downtown Anacortes Alliance was formed by a group of community members, including neighbors Chris MacKenzine and Kathy Dickinson. The two would walk together downtown and talk about small improvements that could make the area even more beautiful and inviting, MacKenzine said.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.