What started as a conversation between neighbors about downtown Anacortes has continued to grow over the past year.
The Downtown Anacortes Alliance was formed by a group of community members, including neighbors Chris MacKenzine and Kathy Dickinson. The two would walk together downtown and talk about small improvements that could make the area even more beautiful and inviting, MacKenzine said.
This volunteer-led nonprofit is specifically aimed at the downtown business district and focused on making that area more successful, Director Jordan Hay said.
The group formed in mid-2021 and became a part of Main Street America at the beginning of 2022. That larger group helps connect this group in Anacortes to more resources and to other communities that are trying to achieve the same thing, founding board member Ward MacKenzine said.
Now, the Downtown Anacortes Alliance is striving for full community status with Main Street America. It is filling out its application now, with the hopes to earn that status early next year, Ward MacKenzine said. The process includes showing community support for the program.
The upgrade in status would mean access to many more resources, Ward MacKenzine said.
Right now, the alliance is working on getting its name out and letting people know it's around, board member Janet Gifford said. It had a booth at the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce's annual tree lighting this year, and representatives have been meeting with other community organizations, like the chamber and the City of Anacortes, to see how all can work together, Hay said.
Gifford said when she's talked to people, she can see the desire to make downtown more accessible and beautiful.
"Families are thrilled," she said. "They want more from their downtown."
One way of garnering community support is through monetary donations, Ward MacKenzine said. The group is asking families that can afford it to make a monthly donation of $5 (or more) to help improve downtown. It's not a lot of money, but it adds up and can fully fund these projects, Gifford said.
The organization is mostly volunteer-run, and many contractors have offered donated or deeply discounted time and services, Hay said.
The alliance is working on its first big project now. Once it collects full funding, it will be moving forward with a revitalization of the arch that marks the entrance to the downtown area, located at 11th Street.
The project will mean new paint and some electrical repair. The group is also looking at what could be done to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, Hay said. The transition from cars to more walking happens there and when more people travel through downtown on foot, they will experience more businesses, she said.
A planning committee is looking forward, too, to see what other kinds of projects might improve the downtown area.
"The potential that is downtown is huge," Chris MacKenzine said.
The plans are all alligned with the city's comprehensive plan, which passed in 2016, she said.
Simple additions, like a coat of paint and some more greenery, could create a more welcoming environment, Chris MacKenzine said. The goal is to create a downtown area where people come to visit and then stay.
If there are things that can make it so someone spends a little longer and visits a few more stores, that's a success, Hay said.
Building up this area is building up a community, Chris MacKenzine said.
"The potential is exciting," she said.
Anacortes is lucky because its downtown area already has so much going for it, Gifford said. There are communities with the Main Street America that are starting from scratch. Anacortes already has some lovely features downtown and events planned in that area throughout the year. Small changes can make a big difference, she said.
Since its inception, the group has also completed an inventory of downtown businesses and buildings. It noted things like whether the business was accessible to all visitors and whether it could use simple things to help improve its success, Chris MacKenzine said.
