A new plaque will soon be installed at the newly redesigned Veterans Memorial Wall in Causland Park, honoring those who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A group called Patriot Corner fundraised for the plaque and presented it Monday to Mayor Laurie Gere.
“We are gathered here to recognize with honor and pride and heartfelt thanks all those brave heroes who served and made sacrifices in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars over the years,” organizer and group member Ed Capasso said to a small crowd.
The group has been raising money for more than a year for the plaque.
They received donations and shows of support from veterans and citizens, as well as organizations like the Elks Lodge 1204, VFW Post 7392, Evans Funeral Chapel and the mayor, he said.
Patriot Corner donated $340 in leftover funds to VFW Post 7392 “for their valuable assistance in not just getting plaque approved but also for their unwavering support of veterans, active-duty members and their families,” Capasso said.
Gere said the plaque will be installed in the coming months, perhaps with a ceremony on Veterans Day, though details are still being worked out.
She thanked the group for their dedication to the project.
