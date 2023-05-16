The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve transferred Olympia oysters back to the bay last week, marking the next step of a long recovery process for the species.
Olympia oysters are the only oyster species native to the state. By 1960, overharvesting by commercial growers and pollution nearly wiped out entire populations.
“What we have here is 1%,” said Cameron Sokoloski, the reserve’s Olympia oyster project lead. “But it’s better than nothing.”
The main oyster now cultivated in the state is the non-native Pacific oyster. Olympia oysters are typically smaller than Pacific oysters, only reaching about 2.5 inches.
Fidalgo Bay and Padilla Bay have historically had Olympia oyster populations.
“To our knowledge, there aren’t any remnant populations of Olympia oysters in Padilla Bay,” Sylvia Yang, the reserve’s research coordinator said in an email.
Paul Dinnel, a marine scientist and volunteer for Skagit Marine Resources Committee, led the successful seed Olympia oyster restoration efforts in Fidalgo Bay in the early 2000s.
Dinnel said Fidalgo Bay is contained, and doesn’t drain out like Padilla Bay, making Fidalgo Bay easier habitat to grow oysters.
Dinnel said he didn’t expect the Fidalgo Bay project to take off like it did.
“There was lots of finger-crossing,” he said.
On Monday, a group of researchers left bags of oyster shells to use as habitat in Fidalgo Bay.
They also hauled out of the bay bags of shells that had been deposited last summer, but now full of baby oysters called spat.
The team doing the work was made up of reserve employees, Western Washington University students, Washington Conservation Corps members and Skagit Marine Resources Committee members.
“We’re lucky to have a lot of community support,” Yang said.
The researchers, along with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish biosecurity unit, sprayed off the oysters, inspected them and sorted out the crabs, gunnels, and other sea creatures.
Nam Siu, a Fish and Wildlife shellfish and seaweed health biologist, oversaw the effort to make sure no invasive species were transferred to Padilla Bay with the oysters.
Non-native predatory sea snails called drills are one of the main invasive species concerns for Olympia oysters, said Siu. Like their name, they drill into the oyster shell until they can suck out the animal and eat it.
Siu said the European green crab is another species the team is taking care not to spread.
During the week, the team took the 20 bags of oyster spat from Fidalgo Bay and spread them out in Padilla Bay. The researchers will periodically measure the oysters and count those within the population.
Yang said she hopes the effort will help form a healthy population in Padilla Bay.
The oysters help provide habitat and filter water, improving water quality and reducing turbidity caused by sediment in the water. They help eelgrass, which requires sunlight.
Olympia oysters are culturally important to several local tribes, including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
Padilla Bay is one of the sites Fish and Wildlife recommended for restoration, in part because of its historic oyster populations.
The first step of the process started in 2021. The team will continue to monitor the oysters, and transfer more spat next summer.
Yang said this effort is partly experimental. The team is trying to understand which qualities make suitable Olympia oyster sites and how stressors affect them.
“The landscape is really different than when they were (originally) there,” Yang said.
