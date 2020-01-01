Talk of selling the Tommy Thompson train has spurred an effort to try to keep it in Anacortes.
The local nonprofit Anacortes Railway hopes to meet the requirements to enter into a sale agreement.
Dave Sem and Brooks Middleton are the key players behind the effort. Middleton was a member of the Anacortes Railway in 2015, back when the group initially began to work on bringing the train back to operation, and Sem is new to the Anacortes Railway.
“It’s part of the history of the town, and if you can get it running again, it’s something everyone can be proud of and support,” Middleton said
This new effort all started when Sem learned that there was an out-of-town buyer interested in moving the train to Lincoln, California. The interested buyer is California native Bret Iwan, a train enthusiast who reached out to the Thompson family and the city in the summer about purchasing the train and installing an operational route and tribute to the legacy of the train’s builder Tommy Thompson, Jr.
Iwan spent summers on Fidalgo Island where he remembers being
inspired by his rides on the train and said he wants to make the train operational once more so others can share that experience.
Sem had been wondering what was happening with the train for some time, he said. Once he found out he made some calls and talked to city and museum staff. That led him to Middleton, a founding member of the Anacortes Railway in 2015. With Sem’s enthusiasm and Middleton’s experience, the two decided to take another shot at bringing the train back to operation here at home.
“I think it’s an asset that you can’t replace,” Sem said. “You’ve got a whole generation now that has grown up in Anacortes and never seen it run. If there’s a way to get the train running, I think it should be explored before you cash the check and build a placard.”
In mid-December, they sent a letter to the City Council, Mayor Laurie Gere and Museum Director Bret Lunsford asking that the city not enter into a purchase agreement with any parties at this time. Sem asked that the newly revived Anacortes Railway group be given have time to prepare a business plan to present to City Council before any decisions are made.
“At this time there is an offer on the table,” Gere said in an email, but it remains on the table.
In order for a sale to be considered, the buyer must meet the conditions outlined in the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the potential sale of the train adopted by City Council on Dec. 12.
The criteria requires buyers to demonstrate requisite skills and knowledge to operate the train, have plans for a location for a public attraction for the train, make a commitment to the city to not alter the train significantly more than needed for maintenance, commit to care for the train with regular upkeep. If sold, the city must use the proceeds to preserve the legacy of Thomas G Thompson, Jr. and his train and support the Anacortes Museum.
As of now, the Anacortes Railway is not eligible to purchase the train. Some of the problems that impeded progress in the original effort remain problems. For instance, finding enough land to lay track on.
“That was a challenge that Tommy had right from the get go,” Middleton said, “Getting a big enough ride that it will attract people.”
While everyone has an idea for where the train should go, it’s a complicated task, Middleton said. But actually servicing the train and getting it to run? That was never an issue.
“We have this wealth of knowledge waiting to be passed down to younger generations,” he said.
The success of the effort will come down to focusing on building up the administrative side of the nonprofit.
“We had the technical hurdles figured out a couple of years ago when we stopped, but what we didn’t have figured out was a professional group that could take over the business side of the effort,” Middleton said. “So it was kind of a ‘too bad’ kind of thing.”
The group lost steam when it couldn’t find anyone to serve as executive director for the nonprofit and step in to take charge of the administrative details, like financials and organizing volunteers.
So, now the two are tackling that hurdle and finding community members who might be interested in taking an administrative role in the train project. Already Sem said he has found people in the community willing to take a board member role in the operation.
“I’ve always been involved with it because I think it’s a really awesome thing to do for our community,” Middleton said. “Why not show it off, why not say ‘This is a part of what Anacortes is?’”
