Whidbey Environmental Action Network has also formed “Not in Our Parks,” a coalition opposing the Navy training.
Allison Warner, a resident of Camano Island and an organizer with Not In Our Parks, was at Deception Pass State Park informing visitors about the decision and collecting petition signatures on Saturday for a statewide day of action.
Warner told the American that many people she spoke with were unaware that the Navy SEALS could train in state parks.
“State land should not be used for federal purposes in this way,” Warner said.
