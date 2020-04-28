• “From the Forest to the Sea” is an online talk hosted by the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The talk is led by Sam Murphy, a local marine naturalist, and ACFL’s Forest Educator Melissa Courtney.
The duo will talk about what beavers and salmon have in common, as well as what animals rely on a sea-to-tree highways, how different ecological elements interact with each other and how humans can limit their impact.
The free talk is at 4 p.m. today. Register at www.friendsoftheacfl.org.
• Mayor Laurie Gere will host a weekly COVID-19 briefing live on Channel 10 or streaming on the City of Anacortes website at 4 p.m. today.
• “The NeXt Show” is a monthly online radio show presented by the Anacortes Music Channel. The live show features music and thoughts of artists from around this region. The May show is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 7, is LAKE. Listen at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
• The next installment of the Students and Scientist Lecture Series, hosted by the Anacortes School District and the Salish Sea School, is Tuesday, May 19, on the Salish Sea School’s YouTube page. The virtual lecture is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.