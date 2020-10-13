The Guemes Island ferry is now operating under its nonpeak fare schedule.
Fares for adult passengers are $4 each and for children (6-12) are $2. Children 5 and younger are free.
Each motorcycle is $7, or $6 for a senior or disabled rider. A vehicle and a driver are $12 and a vehicle with a senior or disabled rider are $10.
Punch cards are also available, which offer a discount for paying for 20 rides at once.
Additional costs apply for large vehicles and trailers.
Visit www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksFerry for a ferry schedule and fare information.
COVID-19 protocols, including extra cleaning and required face coverings, are in place. No cash is accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.