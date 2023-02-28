Guemes Ferry

The Guemes Island ferry battles against wind and waves during a trip Sunday. Skagit County, which operates the ferry, is looking at a proposal that would increase fare prices by a significant amount. 

 Roy Murdock / Contributed

A proposal for a significant increase to the price of tickets for the Guemes Island ferry is causing alarm for some residents.

Skagit County officials say the choice is either a large increase in fares or a major reduction of service as it looks to balance out the costs of running the ferry with the amount of money coming in.


