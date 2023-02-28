A proposal for a significant increase to the price of tickets for the Guemes Island ferry is causing alarm for some residents.
Skagit County officials say the choice is either a large increase in fares or a major reduction of service as it looks to balance out the costs of running the ferry with the amount of money coming in.
A plan drafted by KPFF Consulting Engineers suggests increasing the fares by large percentages. For some fares, those prices could double or more through the current proposal.
County Public Works Director Grace Kane said this would allow reallocation of about $862,000 a year from the ferry to maintenance and improvements to the county’s 850 miles of roads.
This also could help generate funding to fix other roads, she said at a meeting last week.
More about the proposal, including a breakdown of proposed prices for all ticket categories, is available at skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksFerry
The proposed fare increase comes from one thing: The need for more money, Ferry Division Manager Rachel Rowe said.
"We have fallen short of our revenue target every year since 2018," she said.
If the ferry system doesn't raise fares, it must cut service, she said. That will likely be more than a 20% reduction in the number of daily runs between Anacortes and Guemes Island.
During the public meeting, many people spoke against an increase and pleaded with the county commissioners to consider a smaller increase or seek other solutions. Additional comments are being accepted through March 10 at ferrycomments@co.skagit.wa.us.
The commissioners are expected to make a decision April 3 with any changing fares implemented in May, according to the county website.
General fares last increased in 2015, but the county put a surcharge on tickets starting in 2018 for the purpose of raising money to pay for a new vessel decades down the line when one is needed again. An all-electric ferry, funded in large part by state money, is expected to come into service in 2025.
Gabriel Murphy and other commenters asked if that surcharge money could be used instead for maintenance of the current vessel rather than savings for a ferry later.
Many commenters also asked if the rate increase could wait until the new ferry is in service in 2025. These proposals are based on maintenance costs of the current ferry, not what a new one will cost, they said.
"Until we have the ferry, it is premature to suggest and implement cost increases like this," Andy Leach said.
Others said an increase would make it exceptionally difficult for commuters and for older people who need to get to health appointments off of the island.
This is a terrible time to increase prices, as property taxes and inflation are skyrocketing, Trisha Bradley said.
"This is an incredible impact on us all," Becca Ullman told commissioners. "This is our lifeline. ... We want to work together with you to find solutions."
Some talked about alternatives, such as increasing fares for some types of travel (like one-time trips) but keeping punch cards for frequent users at a lower rate.
Money to run the ferry is currently supplemented by the county road fund, the main source of revenue for road repairs, which uses a property tax collected from residents in unincorporated Skagit County.
The stated policy is that fares and state grants should cover 65% of ferry operations and maintenance, and that the balance will come from the county road fund.
However, the county hasn’t reached that goal since 2018 — the last time fares were increased.
This year, the county expects to send $1.4 million in road fund revenue — about 10% of the road fund’s budget — to subsidize the costs of running the ferry, Rowe said.
The new plan by KPFF Consulting Engineers caps this contribution at $750,000.
“We’re coming to a point where we can’t afford $1 million per year coming out of the road fund,” Kane said, adding that island residents need to pay their share toward ferry operations.
She said the county isn’t trying to price anyone out of using the ferry, but running the vessel also should not keep coming at the expense of other Public Works priorities.
The proposed ticket prices are comparable to other county-run ferries in the state, Rowe said.
The commissioners told commenters during the public meeting Tuesday that they will take comments into consideration, but noted that they also have county roads to maintain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.