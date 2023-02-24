Guemes ferry terminal

Replacement of rusted girders on the Guemes Island ferry terminal will make the structure more sound, according to a new report.

 Benjamin Leung / Anacortes American

A broken part at the Guemes Island dock has put the Guemes Ferry out of service for an unknown amount of time.

Skagit County issued a press release before noon saying that the issue is with a hydraulic ram on the dock. The replacement part is available, but it's unclear how long the work will take.


