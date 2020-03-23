Passengers should expect some changes onboard the Guemes Island ferry, according to Skagit County staff.
The county will no longer collect fares on the ferry, according to an email from county staff. The ticket office is closed.
Starting Friday, there will also likely be a schedule change and a reduction in service hours, based on staff availability. More information is coming, according to the email.
Drivers and passengers should stay in their vehicles, with the windows rolled up, according to county staff. Walk-on passengers should practice social distancing.
The county is encouraging people to only use the ferry for essential trips and to follow health officer recommendations.
