Paying for tickets by smartphone, an extra worker to help close a midday gap in service and parking changes were suggested solutions to problems facing customers of the ferry between Guemes Island and Anacortes.
Skagit County commissioners, county staff and representatives from BERK Consulting, Inc., and KPFF Consulting Engineers held a public meeting July 17 about issues facing ferry users.
“We are focused on efficiency, cost effectiveness, reliability and affordability,” County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt told the assembled community members.
Community input will drive any changes that come to the ferry run, said Capt. Rachel Rowe, the county’s ferry operations division manager.
Design firm Glosten is still working on boat design for a new ferry. The consulting firms are taking care of everything but the boat and the terminal, said Vivien Savath, a project manager with BERK.
That can be difficult to do, especially when it comes to how many cars can fit on the boat or how to improve loading and unloading without changes to the terminal, she said.
A public survey earlier this year showed that the top concern of most passengers was the midday and evening gaps in service.
There is a break in service between the 11:15 a.m. run and the one at 1 p.m. Another issue was a desire for later weekday runs.
On Thursdays between July 2018 and April 2019, about 74 percent of the 1 p.m. runs filled, leaving people behind on the dock because the boat was full, Savath said. On Saturdays at the same time, about 45 percent of runs had cars left behind.
The evening runs had fewer cars left behind, except on Friday nights, Savath said.
Another concern is the paying for tickets. Many people want to use a debit or credit card, but system slowdowns to run the cards cause delays in loading the boat, Savath said.
One resident suggested electronic punch cards, since the paper ones are easy to lose or damage without possibility of a refund.
The consulting firm is looking into the use of electronic tickets via mobile device or automated machines on site.
The planned new ferry will be bigger than the current one but needs to run just as often — at least two times an hour. That means cars must be loaded and unloaded faster, Rowe said.
The consultants are working with the county on the pros and cons of all options, including the costs.
Adding another staff member, for example, could close the midday gap but would cost more money.
Several people spoke about keeping that community feel and making sure that too many people don’t come to Guemes Island. One also said there is a level of inconvenience that comes with living on an island, and they want to see it stay that way.
Other concerns were about walk-on fares, which some people felt were unfairly high and what happens when technology fails.
Parking was another concern mentioned.
The public meeting was an early stage of finding solutions, KPFF Project Manager Cassandra Durkin said.
The county is accepting comments on issues people have with the ferry system and what changes they want to see. They are also looking for what people do and don’t like, she said. The county will collect those comments through October.
Another survey will be out in August, followed by another meeting with the ferry committee and then another public meeting in November.
The consultants will give a presentation to the board of commissioners in January. The end result will be suggestions for improvements at the ferry system, Durkin said.
Send comments to ferrycomments@co.skagit.wa.us.
Information: publicinput.com/guemesferry
