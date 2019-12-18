Skagit County staff continues to look at ways to improve service on the Guemes Island ferry. including streamlining the process for boarding and paying for tickets.
The county collected responses to a survey last week as a follow-up to an earlier survey about what services people would want to see.
Responders to the earlier survey listed eliminating the midday service gap, adding later evening runs and offering online tickets sales as priorities.
The survey asked if people would be willing to pay more to help fund changes to staffing and services on the ferry. That response was mixed.
The county and its two consulting firms will present two options to Skagit County commissioners in early 2020. The first will be about service improvements that come with minimal cost; the other will focus on service improvements that would cost more.
The first set of questions on the newest survey asked responders to weigh in about whether they would pay extra per ticket to eliminate the midday service gap, between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Out of 390 responders, 58% said they don’t want any changes and would like the fares to stay the same price. Twenty-two percent wanted to offer one more offload run following the 11:15 a.m. run at a cost of 25 cents more per walk-on ticket and 75 cents more per car and driver ticket. Another 21% said they want a scheduled, guaranteed run seven days a week at a cost of up to 75 cents more per walk-on ticket and up to $1.75 more per car and driver ticket.
Responders answering questions about evening runs were able to select more than one option.
For evening runs, 55% of the 381 responders said they didn’t want changes and would rather keep ticket prices the same. About 29% of people said they would add a 9 p.m. sailing Monday to Thursday for 25 cents more per walk-on ticket and 50 cents more per car and driver. Another 22% would like to see a Friday and Saturday midnight run for a cost of up to 25 cents more per walk-on ticket and 25 cents more per car and driver ticket.
Then, 22% said they wanted to add an 8:30 p.m. run on Sundays during the non-peak season at a cost of up to 25 cents more per walk-on ticket and up to 25 cents more per car and driver ticket.
Responders also answered a question about a resurfacing project proposed on the Guemes Island side. The county is looking to resurface the lot to add 15 more spaces, address drainage and add Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility features.
The project would be paid for by Skagit County, not with a fare increase.
Forty-five percent of people want a resurfacing with permeable pavement, 17% want resurfacing with impermeable pavement, 37% said they want to leave it as a gravel lot.
County staff estimates that going to online ticketing would increase walk-on ticket prices by up to 75 cents and car and drive tickets by up to $2. Of the 387 responders, 49% said they would use online ticketing but wouldn’t want to pay that much for it, and 36% said they wouldn’t use online ticketing even if it was free. The other 15% of people outlined how much they would be willing to pay.
In addition to survey questions, responders could write in comments.
“As our kids have gotten older, we find that it is hard for them to participate in high school activities and live on the island,” one wrote.
“Imagine not being able to attend the home football games without missing the last ferry. School plays, band concerts, even going to a movie. I like that the island is removed from the busy pace of mainland life, but it is not so remote that it should preclude kids from being able to participate in normal high school sports or events.”
“I have yet to hear techniques and tools for process improvement that require no additional costs,” wrote another.
“I would like to hear ideas that reduce process cycle time, reduce costs, increase customer satisfaction and increase efficiencies. I would like to see these ideas in a Package 3 produced by the consultants. They claim to be ferry experts and refer to several systems that they have worked with and yet no suggestion so far has expressed improvements in labor productivity, operational efficiency or process efficiency unless it costs the ferry user more. A larger boat will require gains in all of these areas.”
