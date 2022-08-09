Enjoying Nature
Sue Roberts of Guemes Island took home the Best of Show award for her piece “Enjoying Nature” at the Anacortes Arts Festival Arts at the Port show. 

At the end of Commercial Avenue each year during the Anacortes Arts Festival is the Arts at the Port show, featuring fine art pieces by more than 80 artists.

