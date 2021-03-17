After two days stuck high up in a tree on Guemes Island, a cat was brought down to safety by Shaun Sears of Canopy Cat Rescue.
The five-month-old Leo was happy to go home, owner Sherri Bosch wrote online.
Sears said that the people of Guemes Island were friendly, and Leo was “a great kitty.”
Sears has been rescuing cats north of Seattle since 2009 alongside Tom Otto, who covers the southern Puget Sound area. Sears was a professional mountain and rock climbing guide before deciding to use his skills to rescue cats.
Canopy Cat Rescue is a nonprofit and operates by donation. Hiring tree climbers can cost hundreds of dollars, but Sears and Otto wanted to provide a service that doesn’t have a cost barrier.
Most fire departments and animal control services aren’t equipped to save a cat in trees passed a certain height. Some rescues require the skills of professional tree climber, like Sears. Leo was up about 50 feet, but the highest rescue Sears has done was at 170 feet.
Sears estimates in a slow month, the group will rescue around 45 cats. That doesn’t include all the concerned calls they get. But not all cats need rescuing as many can get down on their own. But if it has been longer than a day, that’s the signal to assist.
Usually, cats climb trees to escape dogs and wild predators, so it’s not a good idea to follow the popular piece of advice to leave food underneath the tree, which could attract other animals the cat wants to escape.
Since the service began, Canopy Cat Rescue has brought over 4,000 cats down to safety. The company was featured on a TV show on Animal Planet in 2015.
