After several years of planning, community meetings and looking for money, the Guemes Island replacement ferry is fully funded.
Last week, the Washington State Legislature approved its Move Ahead WA Transportation Project, proposed in part by state Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes). The package included funding for many projects, including $14 million for the Guemes Island ferry.
That money completely pays for the all-electric vessel, which will replace the current 40-year-old M/V Guemes. The new ferry is expected to enter full service by 2025.
The ferry is battery-powered, with a backup generator on board, according to Skagit County Ferry Operations Division Manager Rachel Rowe. It will charge between runs on the Anacortes side of the Guemes Channel, and the batteries will provide enough power to completely run the boat.
If there is a situation where the power is out, the backup generator can recharge the batteries to ensure no disruption of service, Rowe said.
The ferry holds 28 cars. As of now, the county is waiting for the obligation of funding, or a legal liability from the state to follow through on the $14 million it promised, before it moves forward.
Once that happens, the “real work begins,” Rowe said.
The county expects to put vessel construction out to bid in July, which would allow construction to start next year. Once it starts, the vessel will take 21 months to complete, so the county is planning on putting the vessel in service in December 2024 or January 2025.
The other part of the construction is for shoreside power and terminal upgrades. The county is going through the permit process for that work, both on local and federal levels. That will hopefully be done by November, so work can start next year and finish up about the same time the vessel is ready to go into service.
It’s taken a long time to get this funding together, Rowe said. To see it come to fruition is exciting, she said.
The entire project is budgeted to cost $24.7 million. Of that, about $17.2 million will go to vessel construction and $7.4 million will go to terminal modifications, including shoreside electrical infrastructure, the charging system and updates to the docks.
Of that funding, most comes from grants. The county is providing $1 million in matching funds, based on requirements of one of the grants.
There will be some interest to be paid, because the county has to take out a bond for the $7.5 million it is getting from the County Ferry Capital Improvement Program (that grant is payable over 20 years), Rowe said.
“We are so thankful to our legislative delegation as well as Representatives (Jake) Fey and (Steve) Tharinger, and Senator (Marko) Liias for supporting this project,” Skagit County Commissioner Peter Browning, who serves as chair of the Skagit County Board Commissioners, said in a statement. “This project is vital to residents of Guemes Island and has been a long time coming. We’re incredibly excited to begin project construction.”
The replacement is needed, Commissioner Ron Wesen said in the statement from the county.
“The M/V Guemes is nearing the end of its useful life and we need to replace it imminently,” he said. “To have such considerable support from the entirety of our legislative delegation not only to replace the boat, but to replace it with an all-electric vessel is wonderful. We are truly blessed here in the Skagit.”
The state funding comes from the Climate Commitment Act. That money can only be used on this kind of project, where an electric ferry, not a diesel one, is built, Lovelett said recently.
“The M/V Guemes operates 365 days a year and with funding from the Climate Commitment Act, we’ll pull those large diesel motors out of the Salish Sea and provide reliable transportation to Guemes Island,” Commissioner Lisa Janicki said in the statement.
