The Guemes Island ferry is out of service, likely for the rest of Friday, Dec. 27, because of a serious issue with the Anacortes dock, according to Capt. Rachel Rowe.
Passenger-only service will be provided between Guemes Island and Cap Sante Marina by Arrow Launch.
It is not yet known when regular ferry service will continue. Sign-up for alerts and service updates here.
