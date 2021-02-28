The Guemes Island Ferry is out of service at least through Monday because of a steering valve malfunction.
The 42-year-old ferry, which can carry up to 20 vehicles and 100 passengers, went out of service early Sunday. It is at Dakota Creek Shipyard for repair. Passenger-only ferry service is being provided by Arrow Launch.
“The Guemes Island Ferry will be out of service through at least Monday, March 1,” Ferry Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe reported late Sunday. “Arrow Launch will provide passenger-only service on the Strait Arrow from the regular ferry docks. Due to COVID-19, capacity on the foot ferry is limited to 25.
“We will operate on the regular sailing schedule, and we may be able to make extra trips if we leave people behind. Masks are required, and please practice physical distancing to the extent possible. We understand this will be challenging; if you have any concerns, please let a crew member know.”
A steering valve on the No. 2 outdrive malfunctioned Sunday morning, Rowe reported. “Normally, this is a spare part we would have on the shelf as our mechanic is very good about making sure we have spares for everything. For this particular part, we placed an order in November 2020. However, the part has been back-ordered for months from the Canada-based vendor who services our outdrives.”
She added, “We are doing everything we possibly can to get this issue resolved; however, at this time, we do not have a return to service date/time for the car ferry. We will send another update on Monday afternoon as we should know more then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.