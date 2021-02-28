The Guemes Island Ferry is out of service at least through Monday because of an issue with steering.
The 42-year-old ferry, which can carry up to 20 vehicles and 100 passengers, went out of service early Sunday morning. It is at Dakota Creek Shipyard for repair. Arrow Launch is providing passenger-only service in the interim.
Capt. Rachel Rowe, ferry manager, said she planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.
