The Guemes Island Ferry returned to regular service Monday in time for the 5:30 p.m. run.
The 42-year-old ferry, which can carry up to 20 vehicles and 100 passengers, went out of service early Sunday. It was at Dakota Creek Shipyard for replacement of a steering valve on the No. 2 outdrive. Passenger-only ferry service was provided by Arrow Launch.
“Normally, this is a spare part we would have on the shelf as our mechanic is very good about making sure we have spares for everything," Ferry Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe reported late Sunday. "For this particular part, we placed an order in November 2020. However, the part has been back-ordered for months from the Canada-based vendor who services our outdrives.”
Ferry captains Kyle Saum and Guy Mitchell and mechanic Bob Martin returned with the ferry shortly after 5 p.m. and made a passenger-only run to and from Guemes Island. Regular passenger and vehicle service resumed at 5:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.