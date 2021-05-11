Travel between Fidalgo and Guemes islands will get a little more complicated Friday.
At 8 a.m. that morning, the vehicle ferry will go out of service and be placed in dry dock at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland.
It will not return to service until Sunday, June 13.
The vehicle ferry will make final runs at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 a.m. Friday before going out of service.
Passenger-only service, with room for up to 40 people, will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Masks are required on the passenger-only vessel. County officials recommend arriving at the terminal at least 30 minutes before desired sailing to leave time for parking and guaranteeing a spot.
A traffic plan during the haul-out is available on the county website. Unless otherwise marked, parking in all ferry lots and on Anacortes streets is limited to 72 hours. Staff and the Anacortes Police Department recommend not keeping anything of value in the cars.
Skagit Transit will hold shuttle service on the island from 7 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day. For a pickup, call 757-4433, press 1 and ask for Guemes Dispatch.
Information: www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksFerry
