Ferry strike
Buy Now

A group of ferry staff and supporters picket near the Guemes Island ferry terminal Monday.

 Briana Alzola

The Guemes Island ferry sat silent Monday hours after its first trip across the channel normally would take place.

Up the ramp from the vessel, a crowd of staff and other longshoremen from across the region, along with workers from Washington State Ferries and friends and family, held up signs and walked in a route back and forth across the street. The protest was part of a one-day strike meant a for ferry workers for what they say are unfair labor practices.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.