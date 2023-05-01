The Guemes Island ferry sat silent Monday hours after its first trip across the channel normally would take place.
Up the ramp from the vessel, a crowd of staff and other longshoremen from across the region, along with workers from Washington State Ferries and friends and family, held up signs and walked in a route back and forth across the street. The protest was part of a one-day strike meant a for ferry workers for what they say are unfair labor practices.
The strike shut down service for the Guemes ferry Monday, but it is expected to be back up Tuesday as negotiations between Skagit County and the Inland Boatmen’s Union continue, union steward Richard Walker said Monday morning.
Among the crowd are the scheduled workers for the ferry, there to both show support and to be ready. In case of an emergency, the workers will operate the ferry to bring an ambulance across, Walker said.
"This isn't a pleasant thing for any of us to do this," he said. "We see people lined up over there (on Guemes Island), and we know it's an inconvenience. But we want the county to know that we are essential workers, this is an essential service and we want to be treated respectfully and fairly."
Skagit County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The website this morning posted the following statement: "The Guemes Island Ferry is experiencing an unanticipated closure. Ferry services will be unavailable until further notice. We have every expectation that the ferry will be fully operational tomorrow and we will provide updates as they become available."
May 1 is traditionally a union day, an international labor day, all over the world, said Robbie Robison, the business agent of the Inland Boatmen's Union of the Pacific.
Walker said that the primary reason for the strike is not the ongoing wage negotiations that have stretched over a year but unfair labor practices. The workers recently filed an Unfair Labor Practices complaint with the state Department of Labor for management decisions.
Management changed the practices around scheduling, putting everyone on call instead of only in a set schedule during these negotiations, which is against the law, Robison said. No change can come to labor practices until negotiations are finished, he said.
Changes in scheduling should be made through consultation with the union, not without feedback, Walker said.
Walker said the county also violated what's called Weingarten Rights, stemming from a 1975 Supreme Court case. The case determined that employees have the right to union representation if they believe disciplinary action will be taken. That hasn't been happening, he said.
The current contract for the Guemes ferry workers expired at the end of 2021. Walker said the workers are being offered less of a wage increase than any other county department. The county also delayed the start of negotiations until the contract was almost at its end date.
Wage increases have fallen behind and even been denied even as other county staff receives them, Walker said.
"Right now, we're at an impasse," he said.
County-hired negotiator Robert Braun is also skipping scheduled meetings and not responding to emails, Walker said.
"We're not asking you to give into our demands," Robison said as a message to the county commissioners. "But you can bargain in good faith."
It comes down to respect, Robison said.
"We don't take this lightly, but we felt we had no choice,' he said.
– This story will be updated. Richard Walker previously worked for the Anacortes American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.