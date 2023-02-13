Guemes Island ferry crew members voted unanimously last week to reject the latest contract offer from Skagit County.
The most recent contract expired at the end of December 2019, but was extended through a memorandum of agreement until the end of 2021.
Richard Walker, who is union steward and purser deckhand, said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the ability to get together to negotiate the contract.
He said ferry workers are still receiving the same wages, benefits and conditions that were negotiated under the contract that expired in 2021.
In a news release, the ferry workers union wrote that it rejected an offer that included a 43-cents-per-hour increase to the starting wage.
The release read, “The ferry’s negotiating team and the (Inlandboatmen’s Union) said the county has long failed to manage ferry revenue and expenses in a way that has affected its ability to provide wages that keep pace with the cost of living.”
The main concerns listed by the workers include possible withholding of retroactive pay increases, a denial of increase in pay for after-hours emergency callouts, and wages that have not kept up with the cost of living in Anacortes, causing ferry workers to live farther away and take longer to respond to emergency calls.
Guemes Island Ferry Capt. Guy Mitchell attributed the long delay in a new contract to the county prioritizing other departments.
He said one of the sticking points is that the county’s offered wage increase for Guemes Island ferry workers was 2% while other departments received a 3% increase.
Walker said ferry workers who are starting out are rarely able to be hired full-time, which makes it difficult to make enough to pay rent in Anacortes and nearby areas.
Workers used to be required to live within 20 minutes of the ferry, but that requirement has been lifted, Walker said.
Walker said, “As housing costs increase, our wages remained stagnant.”
Workers who can only find affordable housing farther away are worried about timing for future emergency calls coming from Guemes.
“It’s a terrifying thought that we wouldn’t be able to get there in time,” Walker said.
Because the workers are emergency responders, there is a no-strike clause in their latest contract.
Mitchell said the workers just want to be heard.
“We want to be compensated for what we do,” he said.
Skagit County officials either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
* Editor's note: Richard Walker is a former Anacortes American staff member.
