The Guemes Island ferry is currently offering passenger-only travel to and from the island.
The ferry went out of service early Sunday morning with a steering issue. According to the county, it is unknown when car service will be restored.
The Guemes Island ferry is currently offering passenger-only travel to and from the island.
The ferry went out of service early Sunday morning with a steering issue. According to the county, it is unknown when car service will be restored.
Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2020!
See the full list here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.