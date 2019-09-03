Residents of Anacortes will open up their boats and homes this month to help pay for medical care for young people.
The annual Anacortes Home and Boat Tour, a self-guided tour, is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.
Attendees can check in at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St. Admission is $25 (tickets available at brownpapertickets, at check in and at each venue) and all proceeds benefit uncompensated care Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The tour is hosted by Dr. Samuel G. Brooks Guild of Anacortes, which focuses on making sure that all children receive the best possible heathcare, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
This year’s tour features five homes, as well as boats.
Information: www.drsamuelgbrooksguild.org.
