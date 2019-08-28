As part of teacher contracts for the upcoming school year, a few half-days have been added into the schedules of students and staff.
The first day of school remains Sept. 5 and the last day remains June 18.
Elementary students and staff will have half-days on Oct. 31 and Dec. 20. Staff tried to look for days that would have as small an impact on instruction as possible, district Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning K.C. Knudson said at a recent school board meeting. Kids are distracted during the afternoon of Halloween, for example, he said. Dec. 20 is the last day before the winter break.
All students and elementary staff in the district will have half-days on Jan. 24 and April 16.
