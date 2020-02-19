On any given day, new Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall is in and out of conversations with various groups and people.
On a recent weekday, wearing his ever-present cowboy boots, Hall gathered with the department heads to discuss any pressing safety issues, problems and successes in the daily “safety huddle” he instituted.
Then, he headed down to meet with a visiting accreditation group that showed up for its annual surprise visit to the hospital.
After a brief stop at the lab to swap stories with a fellow Navy man who came in for a blood draw, Hall was off again, greeting as many people as he could by name on his way to his next meeting.
He said meetings are all part of the job and that he’s trying to get a good start working for the hospital and community by doing one thing — listening.
Hall started in early November and since then has met with people within the hospital and with community leaders. He has met with leaders of health care organizations across the region and attended service groups and community events.
The goal is to hear what the community wants to see at Island Hospital, he said. He also wants to know what the hospital is doing well and what it can improve upon.
Some changes are already coming, with new services starting this year at Island Hospital, Hall said. He is also implementing new policies to make sure safety and patient care are the best they can possibly be.
A background in
health care
Hall worked as a nurse in the Navy before he entered the world of hospital administration.
First, he worked as an enlisted hospital corpsman and then studied to be a nurse. He worked in several different areas of health care — on ambulances, in the operating room and general surgery and on the hospital ship Comfort providing care to people in the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
He and his wife, who also was a nurse in the Navy, have three children.
Hall ultimately studied health system management and ended up building and running emergency rooms in Seattle and Texas before going into hospital administration.
Island Hospital is now the third hospital he has overseen.
His wife and kids, ages 6, 9 and 12, are settling into the Anacortes area and are already in love with being outside.
Pursuit of quality
Safety is one of Hall’s priorities for the hospital so that the quality of care stays high and continues to grow.
Staff members are now doing daily safety huddles,
where departments focus on making sure they are implementing all the proper safety precautions and meet all of the quality metrics, Hall said.
Department heads now issue daily safety reports, so that Hall and his leadership team always know what’s going on. That way, the administration learns quickly about any challenges that arise.
“We can investigate, learn from it and more forward,” Hall said. “We are looking to prevent harm.”
That means the pursuit of high quality, he said.
Part of that pursuit will be to continue to move toward a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The hospital is now one of only 22 hospitals in Washington with a four-star rating.
Pursuing the fifth star will mean improving all areas of the hospital — and better care for the community, Hall said.
There are 40 measures regarding patient care that Island Hospital strives to hit — including reducing infections, preventing falls and preventing re-admissions, Hall said. High enough scores in those measures will achieve the five-star rating, Hall said.
“We are moving in the right direction,” he said.
A range of services
Hall said he’s been surprised by how many services that Island Hospital offers.
“There are definitely more services than I anticipated,” he said.
And there are some areas that he anticipate will grow. For example, Island Hospital recently signed with urologist Dr. Mansell Kevwitch to bring his services this spring. Urology is something that people have been asking for, and Island Hospital is listening, Hall said.
An endoscopy center also is coming to Island Hospital.
“The demand is there,” Hall said.
The hospital is also looking to expand its mental health care. It has continued to add providers, but there is still more need, Hall said.
It should also continue building its surgery department now that two new general surgeons have joined the staff.
However, some lesser-used services may go away. The hospital can’t provide the top level of care if it is stretching itself too thin and is focusing on too many things, Hall said.
Next comes the idea of looking at areas that could be reduced and making sure the hospital stays financially sound, he said.
It’s too soon to say what, but Hall said he will be talking to department heads to determine what Island Hospital should continue to offer and what it should let go.
“We can’t be everything to all people,” Hall said.
Non-exclusive
partnerships
For Hall, the logical way to streamline with a focus on quality and financial stability is to work with other hospitals in what he calls a nonexclusive partnership approach.
Rather than affiliating with one larger hospital, the goal is to make connections with others in the region for certain services.
Island Hospital will still provide many services and medical care, but where it has cut back, it will look at partnerships with other area providers to assist patients in getting the service they need, Hall said.
The other hospitals would likewise be able to send patients toward Island Hospital if the Anacortes hospital offers services their patients need.
It’s important that any partners’ facilities are up to the same standard of care as Island Hospital, Hall said.
He understands from the community and the hospital board that local health care is very important for many people here. Finding services nearby is important, and basic care will remain even as some situations will require specialized services with a partner, he said.
“We want to find those people who are providing amazing care and share the same compassion for our patients,” Hall said.
Finances
The nonprofit hospital closed out 2019 with $5 million more than it brought in, but most of that was levied as a tax to pay off debt service, according to hospital CFO Elise Cutter.
With the majority going to pay off bonds taken out to pay off the new hospital building built in 2004 and other necessary improvements, plus required equipment upgrades, the hospital’s net operation surplus was only $210,000.
Hall wants that number to grow so that more money can be invested back into the people, the community and the facility, he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.