Stephanie Hamilton, president and CEO of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, announced Friday that she is stepping down from her post, citing personal reasons.
“I am grateful to the board of directors and the community for the opportunity to serve Anacortes’ businesses and this great city,” Hamilton said in a press release. “I have been so blessed to work with amazing teams and am certain the staff at the chamber will continue to provide the highest level of professional support.”
Hamilton has worked for the chamber since 2006 and took over as its director in 2011.
"Stephanie has worked tirelessly for the chamber and this community," Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairwoman Gina Walsh said. "We wish her well in her future endeavors."
According to the release, Hamilton is credited with organizing the Spring Wine Festival and the Bier on the Pier, two of the chamber's biggest events. She also helped bringing back the Anacortes Boat and Yacht show.
Hamilton’s past career included work with her own public relations and consulting firm, interim director of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and director of marketing at the Economic Development Association of Skagit County. She also was previously chair of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce board.
Sandy Swartos, current operations director for the Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed interim CEO while the board works on hiring a new leader.
