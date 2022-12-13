Anacortes School Board member Marilyn Hanesworth is stepping down from her position.
Hanesworth started with the board in 2015 and is currently in her second term. Her last day is Jan. 19, when she will be honored at her final board meeting.
According to the School District, she is stepping down to focus more time on work and her family.
“My time on the board has been incredibly rewarding, and I feel privileged to serve this community of students, staff, and educators,” Hanesworth said in a press release. “My work schedule has become more demanding, and I simply cannot devote the amount of time I feel a board director should, so I have decided to step down early.”
Since she started, Hanesworth has served as a board vice president and legislative representative, as well as on the district's Strategic Planning Steering Committee.
She was on the board for the high school construction project and the hiring of Superintendent Justin Irish.
“Marilyn has been a steady leader for the district,” Irish said in the release. “She has brought a historical context to our work that has been invaluable to me and our newer leaders.”
The board will appoint someone to fill the rest Hanesworth's term, which expires next November. The seat will be open for election at that time.
Applications for the vacant seat are open until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. They are available at www.asd103.org.
An information night, for anyone interested in applying or running for the position, is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Anacortes High School library.
Candidate interviews, which are open to the public, are 5:15-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
A swearing-in ceremony for the new appointee is 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
