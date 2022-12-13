Anacortes Middle School / District office

Anacortes Middle School is also home to the Anacortes School District office.

 File photo

Anacortes School Board member Marilyn Hanesworth is stepping down from her position.

Hanesworth started with the board in 2015 and is currently in her second term. Her last day is Jan. 19, when she will be honored at her final board meeting.


