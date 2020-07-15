Seal pup season is back, and with it comes a reminder to leave the wild animals alone.
From June through August, somewhere between 3,000 to 5,000 harbor seal pups are born in Washington waters each year. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA Fisheries ask that people who encounter these pups please leave them alone to help preserve and protect the harbor seal population, according to a press release from both groups this week.
Pups that are still nursing need to be with their mothers for four to six weeks before they can survive on their own, and seeing a lone pup on a beach does not mean they have been abandoned. Pups begin to wean off their mothers by spending time in one area to begin to learn to survive and forage on their own.
Because of their age, many pups do not have protective wariness of humans and often will not flee from anyone who approaches. However, people are warned not to touch them.
Harbor seals regulate their temperature and rest on shores, docks and log booms.
It is recommended to keep 100 yards away from the seals and leash pets around these protected creatures, according to the release.
Contact the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-866-ORCANET if an injured seal is encountered in the area or a pup has been unattended for 48 hours.
To report harassment of these federally protected by people or pets, contact the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.