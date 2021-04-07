The Anacortes City Council unanimously confirmed Monday the appointment of Bill Harris as Anacortes’ new fire chief.
His first day on the job was Tuesday. He succeeds interim Fire Chief Mike Ganz, who had filled in since January.
Harris was one of nine applicants for the position. He emerged the final choice after an extensive background check, a meet-and-greet with firefighters and a final interview with a panel consisting of Ganz, Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy, Battalion Chief Nick Walsh, Police Chief John Small, Police Capt. Dave Floyd, Finance Director Steve Hoglund, Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh and Mayor Laurie Gere.
Harris was previously battalion chief at Sunnyside Fire Department in Yakima County. As Anacortes fire chief, he will be paid $120,000 a year, according to Schuh.
“I really appreciate the opportunity and you putting your faith in me,” Harris told the council on Monday. “I’m looking forward to a great career in Anacortes and doing some great things here at the fire department.”
Among the issues Harris will deal with during his tenure: construction of a station on March Point, acquisition of a new ladder truck and an additional ambulance, and increasing staffing to improve rescue capabilities on initial response. Kennedy said the department has applied for a FEMA grant called SAFER — Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response — to pay for additional firefighters through 2024.
Harris, 45, has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Eastern Oregon University. He started his firefighter career in Dallas, Oregon, a city of 15,000 located west of Salem. He joined the Sunnyside department in 1999.
