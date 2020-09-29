Seasonal influenza infected more than 39 million people in the United States during the 2019-20 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the numbers could fall this year, an Island Hospital said at a recent hospital board meeting.
Flu numbers are a bit down for this time of year, likely as a result of masking, hygiene and distance measures being used to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, said Director of Quality and Risk Anita McCoy.
According to the state Department of Health, a total of 109 people in Washington died due to influenza in the 2019-20 season.
That compares with 2,197 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the novel coronavirus was first documented in Washington in March.
The new 2020-21 flu season officially starts at the beginning of October for data-tracking purposes.
Officials have been urging people to get flu vaccines to help guard against the risk of getting both infections at once.
Skagit County Public Health recommends getting a flu vaccine before the end of October.
“Flu shots are always a good idea, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever,” states a post on the Skagit County Facebook page.
Also at the board meeting, hospital COO Elise Cutter talked about the hospital’s finances last month.
The outpatient services of the hospital hit some record numbers in terms of visitors and revenue, Cutter said. People are getting tests and services that were delayed when the hospital first closed nonessential services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when so little was known about the disease.
The hospital is still behind where it expected to be after losing a significant amount of revenue during that initial period, Cutter said.
In August, overall, net revenues were below budget by 4.5%, or about $2.4 million, but still higher than last August, Cutter said.
The lower-than-expected numbers were primarily because of fewer inpatient procedures, she said.
Outpatient revenue was above budget by 15% (or $2 million), especially in the lab, which saw an increase of 18% over last August.
Expenses in August were under budget by 8.6%, she said.
For the entire year to date, overall net revenues are below budget by 15.4% or about $10.6 million, but only $907,000 below where the hospital was at this point in 2019, Cutter said.
Expenses are down and revenues are up, which is exactly what the hospital leaders want to see, Cutter said.
“We’re headed in the right direction, but we’ve got to keep going,” she said.
