Don’t panic over the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus: Use common sense and act as you would to avoid the flu — or avoid spreading the flu. Start with washing your hands, often.
That’s the basic message from health officials in Skagit County in response to the COVID-19 virus that is spreading across the globe.
Local hospital and school officials are making sure policies and procedures are in place to treat patients.
The virus, which first appeared in China in December, had spread to at least 64 countries as of this week. The United States has had nine deaths, all in Washington, and the virus was reported in a dozen states as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While it’s too soon to tell whether this virus will fizzle out or become a seasonal challenge like influenza, there are things people need to be doing now, according to Dr. Gary Preston, the infection preventionist at Island Hospital.
Good hygiene, avoiding sick people and avoiding touching surfaces and then your face are key to avoiding illness, he said.
Anyone feeling sick should avoid other people, Preston said.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath won’t necessarily mean COVID-19, but anyone experiencing those symptoms should immediately isolate themselves to prevent spreading disease, he said.
That means don’t go to work or school until it’s clear the illness is not coronavirus or flu, both of which can be deadly, particularly to the elderly and those with some underlying health issues.
Getting a grip on infectious disease means fine-tuning our culture, Preston said.
“Those of us who are old-school show up, even sick. It’s not smart to do that — or admirable,” he said.
People who feel ill and call their doctor should be prepared to answer questions about their symptoms.
“If they do have to go into a health facility, they should be prepared to don a mask at the door,” Preston said.
Standing ready
All hospitals in Skagit County are preparing to receive, triage and isolate patients who could have coronavirus, according to Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Skagit Public Health.
State and federal guidelines are continually changing as the disease spreads and as public health officials learn more about it, Dubbel said.
“As the outbreak evolves, the messaging will evolve,” she said.
Preston and Anita McCoy, Island Hospital’s director of quality management, worked on the hospital’s policy in accordance with the county public health directives.
“We make sure the right systems are in place and that they are working,” Preston said. “We want to orient all of our employees to infectious disease, so they know what to do.”
That doesn’t just mean doctors and nurses, he said. All hospital employees go through the trainings and are offered the same resources, so they can help out as needed and can see cases that may be present, even when they are out in public.
That way, there are as many eyes as possible looking for possible cases and making sure the public is safe.
Preston, McCoy and their team came up with scripts for all receptionists and nurses, so that when someone calls in or visits, they are asked the same series of questions. It’s similar to a script for all infectious diseases. If answers align with an infectious disease, the staff member calls Preston. If he thinks there is cause for concern, he contacts the health department located in the county where the patient resides.
That’s true for anyone living in Washington, Preston said. If someone is here on vacation from the east side of the state, for example, Preston will contact the health department in their home county.
If the person is visiting from another state, Preston reaches out to the Skagit County Public Health, which then contacts the Washington health department. State officials then work with the CDC.
The coordination means faster results and better patient care, he said.
Patients who are in quarantine are put in a negative pressure room, which brings the air up and out of the room, instead of dispersing it through the rest of the hospital, McCoy said.
School preparations
Superintendent Mark Wenzel said the Anacortes School District is also making preparations for the virus.
“Currently, the immediate risk to the general public in Washington and the United States is considered to be low, according to state health officials. However, this situation is rapidly evolving in our state, and we are in close contact with public health officials on necessary steps,” Wenzel wrote in an email to parents Monday.
He wrote that anyone who feels ill should stay at home, which is always true. If a student feels sick at school, the nursing staff will screen for cough, fever and breathing difficulties. They will have masks on hand for anyone displaying symptoms, he wrote.
He also encouraged families to practice good hygiene, wash hands with soap and hot water and to get a flu shot for the seasonal flu.
The district will continue to share updates as the plan comes together, but urged people not to panic and to practice good hygiene and to stay home if sick, he wrote.
If schools will be closed, it will go out through the normal district emergency communication channels, including email, voicemail, text, social media and website. The district is looking at ways to conduct school still if the buildings are closed, like online classes, but wants to make sure that all children have the same access.
All school activities, trips and athletics remain as scheduled right now and the district continues to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, Northshore School District closed Bothell High School temporarily for cleaning last week after a staff member started feeling sick after traveling went into 14-day quarantine. And this week, more than a dozen schools were reportedly closed for cleaning out of caution.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.