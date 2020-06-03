A competency hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 19 in Skagit County Superior Court for a 29-year-old Anacortes man charged with child molestation, attempted child molestation, unlawful imprisonment and indecent exposure.
Safaree Saeed Sultan was arrested on May 15 and arraigned Friday. He is in Skagit County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Earlier, the court approved Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Branden Platter’s request that Sultan be restrained while in the courtroom due to “escalating” and “unpredictable behavior.”
Sultan’s defense lawyer requested the competency hearing to determine whether Sultan can understand the charges and cooperate in preparing his defense.
Five girls told police that Sultan urinated in a bush near them while they were in an apartment playground and exposed himself to them. The girls ran to the apartment laundry room to hide, they said. Three of the girls left, and Sultan then reportedly blocked the other two from exiting and touched one of them inappropriately. He fled when the girls screamed, according to court documents.
The alleged incident was captured by a security camera, according to court documents.
