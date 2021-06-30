Anacortes temperatures soared through the weekend, sending people indoors, into inflatable pools in their yards and to lakes and beaches around town to find relief.
As the temperatures climbed, some businesses without air conditioning closed their doors. Several restaurants in town, such as the Fidalgo Drive-In, Village Pizza and The Brown Lantern, closed shop. Retailers like Watermark Book Co., Boxes and Bears and Island Farm & Pet also closed as temperatures inside their buildings climbed.
“It is an oven in the shop – be back Tuesday,” stated the Watermark Book Co. Facebook page.
The City of Anacortes provided several cooling centers Monday to allow people to escape the heat, including the Senior Activity Center, the Maritime Heritage Center and the Anacortes Public Library.
The Anacortes Fire Department sent trucks to Washington Park and used its hoses to drench area kids and families who showed up to cool down under the spraying water.
Temperatures spiked to near-record numbers and provided a much hotter June than local weather hobbyist Vince Streano said he has seen since he started recording weather data here in 1989.
Streano, who moved to Anacortes after a career as a photojournalist, wrote a column for the Anacortes American for many years titled “Weather of Not.” It featured his own studies of weather patterns from his own weather station. He later collaborated with a group of volunteers who posting rainfall results as part of a national network.
“We used to joke around hear that summer doesn’t start until the Fifth of July,” he said. “That’s changed over the last couple years.”
According to Streano, the hottest temperature officially recorded in Anacortes was 101 degrees on July 29, 2009.
That official weather station has since been removed from Anacortes, but Streano logged temperatures at his own weather station in Dewey Beach. At that station, highs hit 97 on Sunday and 96 on Monday — more than a month earlier than that previous high.
This heatwave also featured hotter low temperatures at night, he said. On that day in 2009, the night temperature dropped to 59 degrees, and the next day’s high was 68.
This past Sunday night, the temperature only dropped to 73, followed by a hot Monday, Streano said.
“Our houses don’t have the chance to cool down before it heats back up,” he said. “That’s why this heatwave feels so much hotter than normal.”
The weather is supposed to stay warm, though not nearly as hot as it has been the past few days. The National Weather Service’s severe heat warning expired at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Coupled with the warmer temperatures is a significant lack of rain this year.
As of Tuesday, Streano had only recorded .6 inches of rain during June, less than half of normal.
That has been pretty true for the year, Streano said. The year started off somewhat wet with 2.85 inches in January and 5.15 inches in February. Then, things dried up. In March, there was 1.16 inches (virtually nothing compared to normal, Streano said), with 1.68 inches in April and 1.02 inches in May.
All of those months, except for February which almost doubled its normal amount, are below average, Streano said.
Things are definitely heating up, he said. Those rising temperatures are affecting a lot of things, including agriculture and salmon.
People will see many of those changes appearing as things continue getting warmer, he said.
Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist of the National Weather Service’s Seattle office, said Tuesday that areas closer to the water were much cooler while some points inland were taking longer to get relief.
OVERSET FOLLOWS:He and Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said high-pressure weather systems aren’t unusual for Western Washington during the summer month, but the particular system that brought this record-setting heatwave to the area came early in the season and with a new intensity.
“What’s unusual about this one is that the pressure is just really, really high,” Bumbaco said. “It’s just this was so strong, the duration was longer, and it was more intense.”
Cullen said wind that also brought hot air from Eastern Washington over the Cascades helped fuel the heatwave.
“The combined factors are why we saw extreme temperatures develop across the region,” he said. “Many stations in the area set all-time records, and it was still in June.”
Less extreme, but still warm, temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service’s 7-day forecasts.
High temperatures for Wednesday through Sunday are forecast between the low 90s and high 70s across the county. Nighttime temperatures will remain warm, in the high 50s and low 60s, according to the forecasts.
The Anacortes area — the coolest portion of the county through the recent heatwave — was forecast to reach 81 degrees Tuesday, then to see temperatures in the high 70s the rest of the week.
— Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.