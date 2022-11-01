Helping Hands staff and other community organizations now have a new place to meet with those in need of some extra help.
The organization opened a Solution Center at 3014 Commercial Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Helping Hands staff and other community organizations now have a new place to meet with those in need of some extra help.
The organization opened a Solution Center at 3014 Commercial Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The location is only open by appointment right now, and it will not be a place to pick up free food, Helping Hands Engagement Manager Kaaren Flint said.
Food distribution in Anacortes is still 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave.
"We want to take people from surviving to thriving," she said.
That means food and beyond. While the food distribution is continuing, this new Solution Center will provide more opportunities to help those who are unhoused or in need of help with job skills, work fair preparation and navigating government systems.
"We want to make it as easy as possible," Flint said.
Online systems can be difficult to use, especially for older people, she said. One thing Helping Hands does is help older people who are doing things like signing up for Medicare, she said.
The center gives a central location for Helping Hands staff to meet with people in this community and helps expand its coverage area, Flint said.
Helping hands serves people from "Marblemount to the ferry dock," she said.
The center will also offer a place for partnerships to grow here, she said. One of the best ways to reach people is to work with other organizations who are doing work in this community, Flint said. United Way is going to be able to use the Solution Center space to meet with clients, as well, she said.
Miranda Wilson is the solutions manager with Helping Hands.
She said there isn't enough staff to keep someone in Anacortes on a full-time basis, but it's still going to be a big help to have an office space.
"We want to meet them where they are," she said of those in need.
The new resource center will help augment services in town to bring some much-needed help to the community here, City Council member Anthony Young said at the opening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.