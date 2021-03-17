The name of the former food bank manager has been edited since a previous version of this story.
Helping Hands, which has been handing out food to families in Anacortes every Wednesday for months, is looking for a more permanent location in town as it takes over for the Anacortes 100 Food Bank.
The Sedro-Woolley-based organization provides food and services to people that need them all over the county. It hosted a community forum with members of the former Anacortes 100 Food Bank to people in Anacortes about what it thinks it can bring to the area.
The Anacortes 100 Food Bank officially closed earlier this year, as board members voted to end the bank and transfer all of its money to Helping Hands.
Jim Kaufman, who served as the president of the Anacortes 100 Food Bank during its last two years, spoke at the meeting about its history.
The food bank got its name from the 100 people who pledged to donate money each month to the new organization, allowing it to get started and provide food to the hungry.
Belinda Dye took over as manager of the food bank in 1992 and remained in that post until she died in 2019. As her health failed, things slipped through the cracks, Kaufman said.
After she died, David Scott took over as manager and tried to get things running smoothly, but just a few months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Scott worked hard to get food to people who needed it every week, but the workload grew and the volunteer force waned, Kaufman said. When the bank was down to just four members, those remaining started looking for solutions.
It became clear the Helping Hands had the resources to do more in the community, Kaufman said.
“We started learning more about the things we could and should be doing, and we started relying more and more on Helping Hands,” he said.
Since Anacortes 100 Food Bank turned over distribution to Helping Hands, the number of families being helped went up dramatically, he said. At its busiest, the Anacortes 100 served 110 families a week. Helping Hands now helps about 160 families, Kaufman said.
In addition to food, people driving through and picking up donations now can connect with other resources to help their particular needs.
Meanwhile, an inspection of the Anacortes 100 location on Fourth Street revealed a costly problem with the building’s foundation. The board decided to sell the building, close the food bank and turn its financial assets over to Helping Hands, Kaufman said.
With the sale of the house, that amounted to about $275,000, which Helping Hands will use in helping the people of Anacortes, Helping Hands Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde said.
Helping Hands has a main facility in Sedro-Woolley but also has community hubs. The goal is to open one in Anacortes called the Anacortes 100 Helping Hands Solution Hub, Skrinde said.
Helping Hands plans to rent rather than buy.
The location would need space to store food, as well as space for a classroom, training and meeting with clients. There could also be a community pantry for kids to come by after school if they need a snack, Deputy Director Rick Baillie said.
Helping Hands is not looking to replace any other area programs or resource centers, Skinde said. The goal is to work in tandem with existing organizations to help as many people as possible.
Skrinde addressed both Capt. Susan Cassin at the Salvation Army and Dustin Johnson at the Anacortes Family Center at the forum last week.
“We can really work together,” she said.
Community partners are essential, Programs Manager Miranda Wilson said.
“At no time does Helping Hands want to take over or duplicate services,” she said. “It’s about helping nonprofits, not taking stuff from them.”
