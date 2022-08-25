...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Heather Hernandez finished her time as publisher of Skagit Publishing this week to take a publisher role for a group of luxury magazines in Arizona, and her successor, Michael Distelhorst, will take over here in early September.
Hernandez has been the publisher for Skagit Publishing since 2011 and also served as regional president in Washington for Adams Publishing Group.
“It’s been a pleasure serving this community as publisher and working alongside an incredible group of directors and staff. My time here will certainly lead the highlight reel of my career,” she said Wednesday, which was her last day with the company. “It was a hard decision to leave after more than a decade with Skagit Publishing, but my family and I are very excited for this next chapter in our lives.”
Hernandez served on several boards in Skagit County, including at Skagit Valley College and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, as well as in Anacortes, where she and her family resided for 11 years.
“Skagit County is a beautiful place, made even more special by the many residents who are so fully engaged in upholding the quality of life here,” she said.
“We thank Heather for her strong performance in Washington and wish her well in her new role in Arizona,” Mark Adams, APG president and CEO, said in a company memo.
Hernandez had the opportunity to introduce Distelhorst to the Skagit Publishing staff at the Mount Vernon facility this week.
“I believe I’m leaving my staff and this community in good hands under Michael’s leadership,” she said. “He looks forward to joining this community next month.”
Distelhorst’s tenure here begins Sept. 6.
He is coming from Lee Enterprises where he serves as president and director of sales and marketing for two daily and two weekly newspapers in Park Hills, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois. He was previously a group publisher of the Coastal North Carolina Group of five daily newspapers for Gannett.
Distelhorst has 30 years in the news industry, working in seven states.
“It’s an honor and privilege to join the APG team in Washington state. I’m looking forward to my new role and building upon the great work already being done,” he said. “I’m committed to delivering local journalism across all platforms and providing innovative marketing solutions to the communities we serve.”
