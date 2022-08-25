goskagit

Heather Hernandez finished her time as publisher of Skagit Publishing this week to take a publisher role for a group of luxury magazines in Arizona, and her successor, Michael Distelhorst, will take over here in early September.

Hernandez has been the publisher for Skagit Publishing since 2011 and also served as regional president in Washington for Adams Publishing Group.

