An estimated 18,000 ballots remain to be counted in the Aug. 4 primary, the Skagit County Auditor Elections Department reported Thursday.
Voter turnout thus far is 31.55%, the elections department reported. That could change as overseas ballots and ballots mailed out on Election Day trickle in. Some 80,709 ballots were mailed out; 25,465 ballots had been counted as of Thursday, according to the elections department.
An updated vote count will be posted at 5 p.m. Friday by the elections department. Final election results will be certified on Aug. 18 with the two top finishers, regardless of political party, advancing to the Nov. 3 general election.
Here’s how the results stand as of Thursday’s update.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, one of two Democrats in a field of eight candidates, had received 88,058 votes, or 50.27%, district-wide in updated results posted Thursday. Updated ballot counts will determine whether Republican Tim Hazelo, 25,733 votes (14.69%), or Democrat Jason Call, 23,756 votes (13.56%), also advance to the general election.
Larsen is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He co-chairs or co-founded congressional working groups dealing with issues related to U.S.-China relations and U.S. policy related to the Arctic. He is seeking a 10th term.
Call is a former math teacher and a member of the state Democratic Central Committee. He supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and criminal justice reform. Hazelo, a retired Navy flight engineer, supports reduction in regulations, immigration reform, and opening health insurance across state lines.
Skagit County Board of County Commissioners
Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Browning and Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson were leading Thursday in their bids for County Commission, District 2.
In updated results posted Thursday, Browning, who stated no political party preference, was leading with 2,983 votes (41.04%). Hudson, a Democrat, had 2,250 votes (30.95%). Incumbent Kenneth A. Dahlstedt, Democrat, had 1,980 votes (27.24%).
For County Commission, District 1, incumbent Ron Wesen and county Planning Commissioner Mark Lundsten advanced to the general election. Lundsten, a Democrat, was leading Thursday with 5,430 votes (51.44%); Wesen, a Republican, had 4,538 votes (42.99%); and former Anacortes City Council member Johnny Archibald had 566 votes (5.36%).
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3
Former county prosecuting attorney Tom Seguine likely advanced to the general election; he had 10,243 votes, or 45.65%, in updated results posted Thursday. Later vote counts will determine the other candidate that will advance: senior deputy public defender Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, who received 6,330 votes (28.21%), as of Thursday; or court commissioner Heather D. Shand-Perkins, who received 5,776 votes (25.74%).
Skagit County Public Utility District Commissioner
Kenneth Goodwin, a Port of Anacortes commissioner who once served as a water district commissioner in Woodinville, was leading in his bid to become Skagit County PUD commissioner from District 1. Goodwin had 2,261 votes, or 26.88%, in updated results posted Thursday. Entrepreneur Andrew Miller had 2,089 votes (24.84%); Wim Houppermans, a mechanical engineer, had 1,948 votes (23.16%); attorney Rick Pitt had 1,459 votes (17.35%); and postgraduate student Bryce Nickel had 598 votes (7.11%).
