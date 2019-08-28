Of 19 positions on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, seven are contested and the rest are unopposed.
Here are the candidates from Anacortes, South Fidalgo and Guemes Island races who made the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
State Senate, 40th District (1-year unexpired term)
• Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett, Democrat
• Daniel Miller, Republican
Anacortes City Council Position 1 (4-year term)
• Ryan Walters
• John W. Schryvers
Anacortes City Council Position 2 (4-year term)
• Christine Cleland-McGrath
• Dom Tor Fleming
Anacortes City Council Position 3 (4-year term)
• Jeremy Carter
(James Finley dropped his candidacy past the deadline to remove his name)
Anacortes City Council Position 6 (2-year unexpired term)
• Carolyn Moulton
• John Espinoza
Anacortes School Board Position 3 (4-year term)
• Miri Levi
• Marilyn Hanesworth
Anacortes School Board Position 4 (4-year term)
• William Shaw
• Jennie Beltramini
Anacortes School Board Position 5 (4-year term)
• Matthew Cutter
• Connie Pangrazi
Hospital District Commission Position 4 (6-year term)
• Lynne M. Lang
Hospital District Commission Position 5 (6-year term)
• Chip Bogosian
Anacortes Port Commission Position 3 (4-year term)
• Joe Verdoes
Anacortes Port Commission Position 4 (4-year term)
• Bonnie Bowers
Fire District 11 (Mount Erie), Position 1 (6-year term)
• Cherryl Dennis
Fire District 17 (Guemes Island), Position 1 (6-year term)
• Thomas R. Murphy
Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes), Position 2 (6-year term)
• Lyle Mooney
Cemetery District 3 (Guemes Island), Position 2 (6-year term)
• Andy Leech
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 1 (4-year term)
• Jeremy McNett
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 2 (4-year term)
• David Way
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 4 (4-year term)
• Kenneth Hansen
