Of 19 positions on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, seven are contested and the rest are unopposed.

Here are the candidates from Anacortes, South Fidalgo and Guemes Island races who made the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

State Senate, 40th District (1-year unexpired term)

• Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett, Democrat

• Daniel Miller, Republican

Anacortes City Council Position 1 (4-year term)

• Ryan Walters

• John W. Schryvers

Anacortes City Council Position 2 (4-year term)

• Christine Cleland-McGrath

• Dom Tor Fleming

Anacortes City Council Position 3 (4-year term)

• Jeremy Carter

(James Finley dropped his candidacy past the deadline to remove his name)

Anacortes City Council Position 6 (2-year unexpired term)

• Carolyn Moulton

• John Espinoza

Anacortes School Board Position 3 (4-year term)

• Miri Levi

• Marilyn Hanesworth

Anacortes School Board Position 4 (4-year term)

• William Shaw

• Jennie Beltramini

Anacortes School Board Position 5 (4-year term)

• Matthew Cutter

• Connie Pangrazi

Hospital District Commission Position 4 (6-year term)

• Lynne M. Lang

Hospital District Commission Position 5 (6-year term)

• Chip Bogosian

Anacortes Port Commission Position 3 (4-year term)

• Joe Verdoes

Anacortes Port Commission Position 4 (4-year term)

• Bonnie Bowers

Fire District 11 (Mount Erie), Position 1 (6-year term)

• Cherryl Dennis

Fire District 17 (Guemes Island), Position 1 (6-year term)

• Thomas R. Murphy

Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes), Position 2 (6-year term)

• Lyle Mooney

Cemetery District 3 (Guemes Island), Position 2 (6-year term)

• Andy Leech

Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 1 (4-year term)

• Jeremy McNett

Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 2 (4-year term)

• David Way

Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission Position 4 (4-year term)

• Kenneth Hansen

