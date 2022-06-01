When Alex Thieman bought Lopez Island Creamery back in 2011, it was a small operation.
“I was working a job after college that I wasn’t terribly wild about,” he said. After seeing the ice cream business for sale online, he decided to give it a shot.
The ice cream company started on Lopez Island in 1982, and previous owners moved it to Anacortes in 2010, just before Thieman bought it.
He and his sister, Allison, both of whom lived in the Seattle area, would drive up each day to operate the ice cream company in roughly 1,200 feet of space. Thieman made deliveries, while his sister made ice cream. Their mom helped with the books some, too, Thieman said.
In the 11 years since, the creamery has grown both in size and staffing.
In 2015, it moved to a 4,000-square-foot location in Anacortes. Last August, it moved into a 17,000-square-foot building dedicated to the making and selling of ice cream. Now, the company has added its first retail space.
On Friday, May 27, Thieman and his staff of 26 (with more to come this summer) opened that new retail space to the public.
“We are committed to food safety, and creating a facility from scratch really helped us dial in on that,” he said.
Thieman said the company keeps growing so quickly that every few years it feels like a new company. When he started, there were just a few machines and only two people. If one person was out, the other kept things going. A larger operation with dozens of large machines is a bit more complicated.
“We have to keep up with what we’re trying to create,” he said.
Thieman said he doesn’t feel like he’s been around long enough to offer much advice to anyone starting a business from scratch because he’s still taking advice from others, but he said he has realized that a key to a good business is good people.
“The people you surround yourself with make or break you,” he said. “You can’t do it on your own.”
Thieman said his goal is to reach the point where he can pay his employees more. They are like family, so creating jobs that can become good careers will help both them and the business, he said.
While Lopez Island Creamery has been selling its product through groceries and other stores for years, the new retail space lets customers buy directly from the factory where it’s made, Thieman said.
The staff tried to make connections with customers by selling from an ice cream trailer around Anacortes in recent years, but that could only do so much, he said.
“We want to relay to people what makes this ice cream so special,” Thieman said. “How we make it and why it’s unique.”
The Lopez Island ice cream is still handmade and still made one batch at a time.
A window in the new retail space offers visitors a view of a production room where cream and sugar are loaded into shiny metal pasteurizers to make the ice cream base. Nearby, ice cream sandwiches are put together by hand.
Lopez Island Creamery makes its own cream base, something many ice cream companies don’t do. A premade base would make things easier, but then Lopez Island couldn’t control where its cream comes from, Thieman said. By making their own base, they choose and know more about their product sources. All of their cream comes from Washington producers, much of it from Edaleen Dairy in Lynden and from Eastern Washington.
Many ingredients, like berries, also come from area farms, he said.
Once the base is created, it goes into a batch freezer with the ingredients to make the different flavors. It looks much like an ice cream maker at home, only bigger, Thieman said.
But the machinery isn’t too big for the staff to check the quality along the way, making sure the ingredients are mixing well together, Thieman said.
Each batch creates about 60 pints. The machines are cranking out about 900 gallons or 4,800-5,000 pints per day that the creamery operates.
In total, that adds up to about 2,100 gallons of cream per week — more in the summer — and 3,000 pounds of sugar (also used in caramel and cookie production).
They make about 45 flavors regularly year-round, but about twice as many have been tried from time to time, Thieman said. A restaurant customer offered an idea that led to a cucumber lime sorbet, he said. The ice cream company now also offers some dairy-free options.
The best seller, though, remains vanilla, Thieman said. His personal favorite changes with the season, though the Bow Hill Blueberry (made with local berries) is definitely a favorite.
The two production rooms aren’t the only spaces in the new facility. In addition to a giant freezer to store cases of ice cream (including some that the creamery makes for other companies), there is plenty of room to store ingredients, and there’s another kitchen.
Inside the kitchen, the staff switches what they’re making each day. Half the time, they make their own caramel, and on other days, they make the cookies used for the creamery’s new ice cream sandwiches.
For now, the retail shop is open 12-7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, though that should expand in a few weeks, Thieman said.
People will still also have the chance to buy Lopez Island Creamery ice cream in grocery stores. It’s at most stores across Washington, plus some in Oregon and Alaska and a few in California.
