It’s a cool Thursday afternoon in late January, and this forested hill on March Point is quiet, save for the distant hum of traffic on Highway 20.
Salmonberry bushes are bare and twiggy. A bald eagle soars overhead. A deer’s hoofprints are embedded in the loamy slope.
The dormancy will soon end: Blue herons will return to their nests here beginning end of February, helping to fuel the circle of plant and animal life. The large birds with six-foot wingspans will feed at Fidalgo, Padilla and Similk bays, returning to nourish their hatchlings.
Stinging nettles, just now nudging up from the soil, will explode in growth thanks to the herons’ nitrogen-rich guano. Leafy Indian plums and salmonberry and elderberry bushes will provide food and protective cover for songbirds.
“It looks pretty gnarly this time of year,” Skagit Land Trust conservation director Michael Kirschenbaum said Jan. 30. “But come spring, it will be difficult to walk through here” because of plant growth.
The harsh reality of life will play out here, as well. A lone eagle pair nests here and they will take a few heron chicks as food. But the herons seem to tolerate the eagles’ presence because they serve a purpose, Kirschenbaum said.
“They defend the heronry from other eagles,” he said of the eagle pair. “They take a heron chick here or there, but if they didn’t have that, there would be transient eagles here all the time.”
By the time the new generation of herons fledge, there could be 2,700 to 3,400 herons here, Kirschenbaum said.
The March Point Heronry, at 680 nests, is the largest in the western United States. It thrives in part because of a habitat management plan established in 2003 by Skagit Land Trust and T Bailey, a pipe and tank manufacturer located down-slope from the heronry.
In accordance with that plan, no building construction takes place during nesting season; buildings are insulated to minimize noise; and exterior lighting is angled down, not up. In addition, the heronry is not open to the public. The Skagit Land Trust owns seven acres of heron nesting grounds and acquired from T Bailey a conservation easement on five more acres.
No sound from activity at T Bailey’s plant is heard at the heronry, which at 100 feet elevation, is separated from the fabrication plant by height and forest.
“When (T Bailey founder) Gene Tanaka purchased the property, he didn’t know the heronry was there. So when he proposed our building here, the Land Trust said, ‘Time out,’ ” T Bailey project manager Mike Jansma said. “It was a bit contentious at the time, but they worked through that and developed an agreement with a bunch of criteria (that enabled) us to exist and develop the property but also put protections in place where the herons can breed and thrive.”
Jansma said of the agreement’s effect on his company’s operations: “It’s quieter and cleaner, and we’re much more aware of our surroundings.”
On Jan. 30, T Bailey crews were working to complete slope stabilization below the heronry by a Feb. 15 deadline, before heron nesting season begins. The site was previously a gravel quarry and, as part of a permit for construction of a building on the property, the city required the company to stabilize the slope and install drainage. Once completed, the Land Trust will replant the slope with native trees, Kirschenbaum said.
Slope stabilization has required some removal of smaller alder trees. “But they’re not cutting into our property. They’re doing a lot of work but not doing it in the heronry or in a way that will affect the heronry,” Kirschenbaum said.
Herons can be easily disturbed by the unfamiliar. The March Point herons, for example, have adapted to Highway 20 noise and the point’s industries. But the herons would likely scatter if a person walked through the heronry during nesting season, Kirschenbaum said. On the other hand, a heron population at the Ballard locks has adapted to human presence, he said.
A population of herons that nested at Samish Island — since the 1930s, according to Kirschenbaum — relocated because of unfamiliar disturbances there. Their move may account in part for the increase in nests at the March Point Heronry, he said.
Efforts to protect heronry
Herons were reported nesting at March Point in 1955 when the first oil refinery opened. By then, a landfill was operating at Whitmarsh Junction and would continue until 1973. A sawmill would then operate at the site for about 30 years, depositing wood waste up to 10 feet thick over large portions of the landfill.
Through it all, the March Point herons proved to be a hardy bunch. According to a 2002 wildlife study commissioned by Tanaka, the earliest documented nest count at the March Point colony — in 1984, while the sawmill was in operation — counted 42 nests. The study described the heronry as “a mixed hardwood second-growth grand fir forest with a relatively open understory dominated by nettles, elderberry, and sword fern. The forest also has a large number of snags and downed trees, providing cavities for wildlife.”
In 1994, 192 nests were counted. In 2002, there were 258. In 2016, the count was 546.
“They chose well,” Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said of the March Point herons and their hilltop home. The hill “is a hard place to get to, and it really has not changed much at all. It’s isolated from what’s going on around them, it’s fairly quiet and the forest is intact.”
Efforts to protect the heronry began in 1994. That year, concerned about continued industrial uses nearby, Vera and Bud Kinney donated the hill to the Skagit Land Trust. The Trust and T Bailey set up a habitat management plan in 2003.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Ecology targeted the former Whitmarsh Junction landfill for cleanup. The bays became federal or state aquatic reserves, comprising more than 8,000 acres of eelgrass beds, tidal flats, salt marshes and pocket estuaries that are habitat for juvenile salmon, crab and herring, as well as waterfowl and marine birds. And the City of Anacortes’s Critical Areas Ordinance cites the heronry habitat management plan as the model for future city development permits adjacent to the March Point Heronry.
Today, citizen scientists annually count nests and pass the information on to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Doran said. Volunteers at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Preserve monitor the heron population via a solar-powered camera installed on the site. (The camera is active during the March to August nesting season, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. and can be viewed at skagitlandtrust.org/heronry.aspx.)
“The community has really come together to try to protect some of these natural places and try to restore and recover places that have been lost,” Kirschenbaum said. “The March Point Heronry couldn’t be a better example.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.