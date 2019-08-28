It isn’t like Anacortes High School students are unfamiliar with learning in a construction zone. Still, the hope was that when school started Sept. 5, it would be without orange fencing and large machines.
No such luck.
School starts on time, but students won’t be walking the halls of the campus’s newest building until around Thanksgiving.
The third phase of the high school construction project, which includes the gyms, Brodniak Hall and the career and technical wing, is running behind schedule.
Originally scheduled to be finished this summer, the project has hit several snags and is now expected to be done around Thanksgiving, Forma Construction Senior Project Manager Keith Michel told the Anacortes School Board last week.
“It has been a long road to get to this point, but we are approaching the end of the final phase of this massive effort,” he said.
The high school construction project started with a 2015 voter-approved bond. The roughly $87 million project included three phases. The first, at Rice Field, was the new Seahawks stadium. The second — the east building with student classrooms, the library, the commons and administrative space — opened in time for the 2018-19 school year.
The first two phases went fairly smoothly, district project manager Marc Estvold has said. The last phase ran into problems, including asbestos and unstable soil.
Those continue to push back the completion date. It’s important for the crews to finish the building quickly but not to sacrifice on quality or safety, Michel said.
“We are doing everything we can to manage issues ahead of us and hit this date,” he said.
As of now, most of the programs and sports will stay where they were last school year during construction. The high school band will continue to share space with the middle school band. The high school choir program will also stay in a middle school classroom.
Cap Sante High School, which is also delayed opening until November because of the construction on the high school campus, will remain at the portable buildings on 22nd Street and J Avenue. The technology department for the school will also remain in a portable.
It’s going to be difficult, but everyone looks forward to getting into their own space once construction is done, AHS Principal Jon Ronngren said.
As long as the construction project doesn’t get pushed back again, winter sports should proceed as normal. The new gym should be ready to go for the first home basketball game Dec. 3, Ronngren said.
