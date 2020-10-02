A 29-year-old naval aviator who lived in Anacortes died Sept. 27 during a solo hike on 6,214-foot Vesper Peak in the North Cascades.
Navy Lt. Adam Lowell Johnson’s death was an accident, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner ruled. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and drowning, the medical examiner determined.
Johnson was expected to return by 8 p.m. the previous day but had not been heard from and his girlfriend reported him overdue, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported. County and volunteer search-and-rescue teams searched the area at daylight; the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, SnoHawk10, found Johnson’s body in the south fork of the Stillaguamish River, approximately 125 yards downstream from where the trail crosses it, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said.
The circumstances that led to his death — whether he slipped and fell into the creek — are not known, O’Keefe said. “The Vesper Peak Trail crosses the south fork of the Stillaguamish River and it’s quick-moving snow runoff,” O’Keefe said. “That’s all we know.”
O’Keefe didn’t know the elevation at which Johnson’s body was found. Vesper Peak’s highest point is 6,214 feet with a 4,000-foot gain.
According to his obituary, Johnson was a native of Evanston, Illinois; earned a biomechanical engineering degree at Stanford University, where he wrote editorials for The Stanford Daily; and worked as a ski instructor in Deer Valley before joining the Navy in 2015. He was an EA-18G Growler pilot and was deployed for seven months in 2019-20 in the Middle East. During his deployment, he accumulated more than 170 flight hours and 118 arrested landings while serving with VAQ-137.
Johnson will be buried at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois, next to his grandfather. His service will be livestreamed and recorded at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time Oct. 5 at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com.
