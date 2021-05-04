Dallas-based HollyFrontier Corp. announced Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Shell Puget Sound Refinery on March Point from Shell Oil Products U.S. for $350 million, plus its hydrocarbon inventory for up to $180 million.
“We are committed to the continued safe and environmentally responsible operations of the facility and welcome Puget Sound’s highly skilled workforce to the HollyFrontier family,” HollyFrontier President and CEO Mike Jennings said in a press release.
HollyFrontier hopes to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approval, the release states.
Shell announced the 850-acre Puget Sound Refinery was for sale in March 2020, along with one in Mobile, Alabama, which has not yet been sold.
Curtis Smith, Shell US spokesperson, told the Anacortes American that the sale is a part of the company’s “portfolio high-grading” and strategy to meet its natural strengths by focusing on a smaller core of refineries.
In the meantime, the refinery will continue operation, and all employees will be offered employment through HollyFrontier, Smith said.
“We’re really proud of the relationship we’ve built with the city of Anacortes and Skagit County over the years,” he said.
The sale comes after Shell announced in November that it would permanently close a refinery in Convent, Louisiana, The Associated Press reported. The refinery failed to find a buyer. Shell sold a refinery in Martinez, California, in June 2019.
The sales are part of Shell’s plan to invest more in biofuels and synthetic fuels, as a transition to a “lower carbon future,” Shell has said in a press release.
Shell Puget Sound Refinery employs about 500 people and pays $75 million in annual wages, the refinery’s website states. The refinery is one the largest employers and single largest taxpayer in Skagit County.
The refinery was opened on March Point in 1958 by Texaco.
