Geoffrey Holmes is the newest member of the Anacortes Housing Authority Board.
Mayor Laurie Gere appointed Holmes to the five-member board March 4, and it was announced Monday at the City Council meeting. His term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
The Anacortes Housing Authority provides several housing programs for residents whose income meets federal standards. The authority owns and manages Bayview Apartments, Harbor House, The Wilson Hotel and several townhomes. It owns and plans to restore the Olson Building in Old Town for second-floor affordable apartments and continued first-floor commercial uses.
The authority also plans to build five three-story townhomes on property it owns on 19th Street between O and Commercial avenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.